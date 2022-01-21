Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

