Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIREF. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of -0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

