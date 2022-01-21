Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

DLMAF stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

