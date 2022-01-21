Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HZNOF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

