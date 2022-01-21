World Asset Management Inc Sells 490 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.