Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

