Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.
About Royal Boskalis Westminster
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.