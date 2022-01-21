Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.