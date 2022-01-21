Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

