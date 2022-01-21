Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPSEY shares. Barclays downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

