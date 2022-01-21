CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $335,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

Shares of DOCN opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

