BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,356,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $514,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $374,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

