Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $222.42 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

