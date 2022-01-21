Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $492,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.42 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

