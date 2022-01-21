Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

