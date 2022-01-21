Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.25 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.