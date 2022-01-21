Insider Selling: Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Sells 4,631 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney sold 4,631 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £10,373.44 ($14,153.96).

NEXS opened at GBX 221.55 ($3.02) on Friday. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.20 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

