Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $94.50

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

