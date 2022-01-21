Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $58.29 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

