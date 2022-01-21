Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $14.89 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.