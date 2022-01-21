Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.71.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.84. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.