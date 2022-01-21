B2Gold’s (BTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.93. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

