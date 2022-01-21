Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.83.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.42 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$255.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

