Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.14.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.