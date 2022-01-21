CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.34 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.58.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

