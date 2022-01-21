CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $344,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.50 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

