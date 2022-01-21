CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 532 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of PLAN opened at $46.04 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.