CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $358,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS opened at $182.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

