CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $367,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.