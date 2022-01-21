AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $70.69 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

