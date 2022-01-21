CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.01 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

