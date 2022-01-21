Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,516 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.85.
The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.