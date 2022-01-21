Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,516 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.85.

The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.