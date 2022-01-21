Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 593,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after buying an additional 75,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.