MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 827.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 698,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $37.28 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

