O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $599.08 million, a PE ratio of 113.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

