O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.