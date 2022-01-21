Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 55,906 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,906 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.72 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $976.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

