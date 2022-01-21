Barclays PLC Purchases 53,415 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,415 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.