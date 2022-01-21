Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,684,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

