Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

