Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.