Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $65.49

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.49, but opened at $63.69. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.51.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

