KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $67.08 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.