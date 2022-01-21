Zacks Investment Research Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.77.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

