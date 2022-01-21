Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €51.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €37.40 ($42.50) on Thursday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €27.80 ($31.59) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($52.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.45.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.