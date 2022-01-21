Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

