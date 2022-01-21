Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

