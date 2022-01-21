Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 213.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.84 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

