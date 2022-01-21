Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $53.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.18 million to $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

