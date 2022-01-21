First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.