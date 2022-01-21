Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Purchases $132,040.82 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -130.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

